Vodafone Idea reportedly clears 10% of DOT's statutory dues

Vodafone Idea owes DoT close to Rs 700 crore towards spectrum usage charges, licence fees, and other statutory dues.

Vodafone Idea has cleared around 10 percent of its dues for the April-June quarter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The telco has also promised to clear the remainder by September-end, the Times of India reported quoting sources.

"Vodafone Idea paid 10 percent and assured the remaining will be paid by September end. We are hopeful the company will comply with the schedule as they did in the previous quarters,” a source told ToI. They added that the September payment will also include interest for delayed payment.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Vodafone Idea owes DoT close to Rs 700 crore towards spectrum usage charges, licence fees, and other statutory dues. To compound the situation, the telecom company is suffering financial instability due to heavy losses and running debt of Rs 2.1 lakh crore, the report added. It has shown improvement in key metrics such as increased number of 4G users and better average revenue per user (ARPU), which measures profitability.

Government to intervene?

By lieu of future interest pay-outs, the government owns close to 33 percent of Vodafone Idea. Notably, the two big promoters — Vodafone Plc UK and Aditya Birla Group, are each yet to infuse their promised equity into the company despite multiple assurances of action to DoT.

The source said they are hopeful no government intervention will be needed for day-to-day management and the company will come forward with a credible plan for a turnaround. “We are desperately waiting for the promoters to put in further equity, apart from bringing in a much-required 'mega funding' through debt or bank loan funding or other financial partners," the source added.

Management talk

Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra during the company's earning call said the company needs funding to make investments and vendor dues will be cleared once it starts generating cash from the investments. He said that all vendors have been very supportive during the difficult period that the company has been going through.

"It is very clear that we need to get funding to make investments and improve our operating cash flows to be then able to improve our vendor payment situation. Currently, we are prioritising all payments which are essential for the continuation of operations. As we get the funding and start making investments, as we see cash generation from operations is going up, that will be the basis of our starting to clear the backlog," Moondra said.

He added that as soon as the funding is in place, the company will expedite the rollout of 5G.

Moondra also said that the company is engaged with banks for funding, which could not progress earlier as the main requirement of banks was the conversion of the government's interest dues into equity.