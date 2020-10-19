172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|vodafone-idea-prepaid-subscribers-can-now-rollover-unused-data-to-weekend-5983181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea prepaid subscribers can now roll over unused data to weekend

The offer will be valid for all Vodafone Idea prepaid subscribers who use unlimited packs with a daily quota of benefits.

Moneycontrol News

Vodafone Idea on October 19 said its subscribers can roll over unused data from daily quota packs, starting Rs 249, to weekend. The restructuring of its subscription plans will take effect immediately.

As per the announcement, the offer will be valid for all the prepaid subscribers who use unlimited packs with daily quota of benefits.

Vodafone Idea ropes in IBM for 'big data' platform. 

Close

"Now Vodafone Idea prepaid customers can simply carry forward their unutilised data from the daily quota during the week and use it during the weekend," LiveMint quoted the Aditya Birla Group company as saying.

Apart from the existing customers, the new scheme will be applicable for new prepaid customers who select unlimited recharges with a daily quota of benefits, said the company.

Stating the purpose of the rollover plan, Marketing director of Vodafone Idea Avneesh Khosla said the company aims to allow the usage of unused data during the weekends reserved for entertainment and video calls with friends and family.

The new announcement is seen as an effort by the telecom major to consolidate their networks for wider reach as it continues to lose millions of customers every month.

In July this year, Vodafone-Idea lost 3.7 million users, while Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd added 3.2 million and 3.5 million subscribers, respectively.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 05:49 pm

