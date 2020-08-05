172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|vodafone-idea-pays-rs-1200-crore-dues-towards-license-and-spectrum-says-report-5646361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,200 crore dues towards license and spectrum says report

Vodafone Idea had earlier informed the DoT of inability to pay the April-June quarter dues and had sought more time

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea has paid the Rs 1,200 crore due towards license fee and spectrum usage charge (SUC) for April-June to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) an Economic Times report said.

This came after the company missed the July 15 deadline and a further delay could have resulted in the DoT invoking bank guarantees to recover the dues, the report said.

"The payments have started coming in for the circles and the telco did not have much choice, because further delays would have led to invoking of bank guarantees," said a senior government official.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Invoking of bank guarantees is something the cash strapped telco cannot afford. The company had told the Supreme Court (during the AGR hearings) that banks refused to provide guarantees for it, given its debt.

Vodafone Idea had earlier informed the DoT of inability to pay the April-June quarter dues and had sought more time. But the company likely feared being pulled up by the SC for not meeting obligations, especially when its financials and payment abilities already under question, government officials told the paper.

Vodafone Idea had debt of Rs 112,520 crore till March-end, besides the Rs 50,000 crore it still owes DoT towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. These have eroded its net worth and spiralled the telco towards an existential crisis, the report said.

Vodafone did not respond to queries, it added.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Business #Companies #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.