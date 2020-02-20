App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000cr to telecom department towards dues: Source

The company had paid Rs 2,500 crore to the government towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday. In all, it owes Rs 53,000 crore to the telecom department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vodafone Idea on Thursday paid Rs 1,000 crore more to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards its statutory dues, a senior official said.

The DoT source said that notices will also be sent to Tata Teleservices for recovery of full dues in a day or two. The company had paid Rs 2,197 crore to the government on Monday, while DoT's calculations peg the outstanding amount at over Rs 14,000 crore.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 01:42 pm

