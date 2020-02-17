Vodafone Idea pays DoT Rs 2,500 crore as part of AGR dues; Tatas make full payment

The board of Vodafone Idea February 17 authorised the immediate payment of Rs 2,500 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as a portion of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company would pay another Rs 1,000 crore to the DoT before the end of the week.

“The board will take further stock of the situation to see how to further additional payments can be made,” read the exchange.

The release also noted that an urgent oral application that was made by the company to the Supreme Court to direct the DoT to not take any coercive steps for recovery of AGR dues was not entertained.

The development comes after the DoT, on February 14, ordered telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their AGR dues before February 14 midnight.

The DoT calculated that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others owe as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues, including penalties and interest, while non-telecom firms, who had taken some licence from it, owed another Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

Tata group firm TTSL on Monday said it has paid Rs 2,197 crore to the government to settle outstanding arising from the Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for telecom firms.

"Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) have made a payment of Rs 2,197 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards license fee and spectrum usage charges," it said in a statement.

The payment is to settle all its AGR outstanding.

"TTSL and TTML have also submitted to DoT the details of calculations in support of the payment," it said.