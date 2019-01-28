App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 08:03 PM IST

Vodafone Idea partners with Sun TV Network

The partnership will offer customers of Vodafone Idea access to Sun NXT's, Sun TV Network's over-the-top platform, exclusive digital content.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Sun TV Network, to strengthen content offering in southern India.

"Sun TV Network's OTT platform, Sun NXT, caters to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam audiences having over 50,000+ hours of content and will now be accessible to Vodafone Idea customers," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.
#Business #Companies #Sun TV Network #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

