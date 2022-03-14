Vodafone Idea partners with Nazara Technologies to launch gaming service

Representative image

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has partnered with diversified gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies to launch a gaming service to its subscribers.

Called Vi Games, the service will offer more than 1,400 Android and HTML5-based mobile games across 10 popular genres such as action, adventure, arcade, casual, education, fun, puzzle, racing, sports and strategy. This will comprise a mix of free and paid mobile games.

The company said its games offering will initially offer casual games and gradually expand to host social games and esports in the future.

During a press briefing, Vodafone Idea chief marketing officer Avneesh Khosla said the service will be initially available only to Vi's prepaid and postpaid subscribers but they plan to extend it to non-subscribers in the future, although he didn't disclose any further details on it.

The service will be available through Vi's flagship app through two different plans - Gold Pass and Platinum Pass. Gold Pass will be available on a monthly fee of Rs 50 (postpaid)/Rs 56 (prepaid) and offer 30 premium game titles. Postpaid users who are on Rs 499 and above plans will be offered five free gold games every month.

Platinum Pass works on a pay-per-download basis that will allow subscribers to purchase a single "exclusive or super premium" game for Rs 25 (postpaid)/Rs 26 (prepaid). Vi said it will also host more than 250 ad-supported free games on its platform.

"We are seeing a significant uptake of gaming consumption in India with more than 95 percent of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content. Deeper penetration of smartphones and 4G availability has led to meteoric growth and adoption of gaming content making it a popular choice for fun and entertainment" Khosla said in a statement.

He mentioned that they view gaming as a major focus area of its digital content strategy and they hope to create a preferred destination for both casual and serious gamers.

“Gaming is not only the future of entertainment in India but already a key mode of entertainment for hundreds of millions of Indians playing games on their mobile phones every day. Nazara is delighted to work with Vi to bring our entire portfolio of gaming content, esports and interactive entertainment to their larger user base” said Nitish Mittersain, Founder & Group MD, Nazara Technologies.

This announcement comes at a time when India's mobile gaming industry has experienced a boom on the back of pandemic-induced home confinement. The country is also showing early signs of reaching maturity in the sector with people starting to spend money on mobile games in 2021, Moneycontrol reported on December 24.

India is the fastest growing games market in Asia, with its mobile and PC gaming revenue projected to reach $534.1 million in 2021, according to Niko Partners, a market research and consulting firm that covers video games, e-sports, and streaming in the continent. This is set to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8 percent to touch $1.49 billion in 2025. This does not include revenue generated by real money games.

The firm also noted that India currently has the lowest average revenue per user (ARPU) but will grow at the fastest rate through 2025.

"From a pure economic/business point of view, not only is it (gaming) offering a deep engagement opportunity which is important for a telco like us, we have seen that it is also becoming a large monetization opportunity" Khosla said during the press briefing.