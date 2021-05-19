Vodafone Idea offers free plan to 6 crore low-income customers: Check details

The telecom operator will provide ₹49 pack to 60 million customers for free. The plan includes a talktime worth ₹38 and 100MB data with a validity of 28 days.

To help its subscribers stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vodafone Idea has introduced a one-time offer for its 60 million low-income subscribers . It will extend benefits of up to Rs 294 crore through this offer.

A new voucher of Rs 79 has also been launched by the Vodafone Idea that will come with the benefit of double talktime of Rs 128 and 200MB data for 28 days. Availability of this offer will be of limited time period.

"Vi will provide Rs 49 pack free to over 60 million low income customers due to the current situation. The pack offers talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely," the company said in a statement.

Jio and Airtel have already announced relief plans for customers in select segments.