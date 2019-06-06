Vodafone Idea, Microsoft partner for cloud services

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea and software major Microsoft June 6 announced partnership for cloud services.

"We are happy to partner with Microsoft to support our customer as they move towards a cloud-centric approach to their businesses. Cloud adoption is a 'when' and not an 'if'," Vodafone Idea Chief Enterprise Business Officer Nick Gliddon said in a statement.

"It is integral to growing the business economically with speed and efficiency. However, robust network connectivity will always be required to get the best out of cloud," he added.

The partnership will allow customers to connect to their applications on Microsoft Azure through a private connection.