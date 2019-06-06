Vodafone Idea, Microsoft partner for cloud services

'We are happy to partner with Microsoft to support our customer as they move towards a cloud-centric approach to their businesses. Cloud adoption is a 'when' and not an 'if',' Vodafone Idea Chief Enterprise Business Officer Nick Gliddon said in a statement.
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea and software major Microsoft June 6 announced partnership for cloud services.
"We are happy to partner with Microsoft to support our customer as they move towards a cloud-centric approach to their businesses. Cloud adoption is a 'when' and not an 'if'," Vodafone Idea Chief Enterprise Business Officer Nick Gliddon said in a statement.
"It is integral to growing the business economically with speed and efficiency. However, robust network connectivity will always be required to get the best out of cloud," he added.