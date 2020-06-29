App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea loses 34.6 lakh subscribers in February; Jio adds 62.5 lakh users: Trai data

In terms of subscriber market share for wireless services, Reliance Jio held 32.9 percent, with Bharti Airtel at 28.35 percent and Vodafone Idea at 28 percent share as on February 29, 2020.

Vodafone Idea lost 34.67 lakh mobile subscribers in February, even as Reliance Jio continued to be on a roll adding 62.57 lakh users, according to latest data released by sector regulator Trai. Jio continued to lead the total wireless subscriber tally by a wide margin with a base of 38.28 crore mobile users during the month. Bharti Airtel added 9.2 lakh users during February, and its total mobile subscriber base stood at 32.90 crore.

Even state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) garnered 4.39 lakh subscribers during February.

Jio added maximum subscribers (62.57 lakh) in February, while Bharti Airtel gained 9.2 lakh users. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, lost a staggering 34.6 lakh users during the same period.

The number of telephone subscribers in India (landline and mobile combined) rose to 118 crore at the end of February, a growth of 0.32 percent over the previous month, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said.

Urban telephone subscription dipped marginally to 66.1 crore at the end of February, but the rural subscription increased to 51.9 crore.

Overall wireless subscribers (2G, 3G and 4G) increased to 116 crore at the end of February, a monthly increase of 0.36 percent, it said.

Trai said that as per reports received from 341 operators in February, the number of broadband subscribers increased to 68.1 crore at the end of February, registering a growth rate of 1.15 percent over the previous month.

"Top-five service providers constituted 98.99 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of February. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (383.67 million), Bharti Airtel (146.10 million), Vodafone Idea (118.25 million), BSNL (24.67 million)," it said.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #India #reliance jio #TRAI #Vodafone-Idea

