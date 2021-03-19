Vodafone Idea launches payments service, allows recharges through WhatsApp: Report

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a digital payments services called the virtual agent VIC, through which its postpaid and pre-paid customers can pay their bills and recharge.

The service will allow transactions through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and will be available on all of Vi's digital assets, Mint reported.

The service will also enable recharges through WhatsApp, the report said.

"Vodafone Idea prepaid customers can recharge with any prepaid pack instantly in just two clicks from the virtual agent VIC, including WhatsApp," the company said in a statement as quoted by the paper.

The VIC service chatbot was rolled out in 2020, which helps customers get instant responses to a wide range of queries.

"VIC is intuitive, simple to use, secure and allows customers to converse with Vodafone Idea by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence," Vi said.