Vodafone Idea in talks with SBI for fresh loans: Report

SBI has asked Vodafone Idea to prepare a turnaround strategy and the company is preparing the information. However, there is no assurance yet that it will be able to secure loans from the bank.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
Vodafone Idea on October 20 announced that its board has opted for the four-year moratorium to clear Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. (Image: Reuters)

Cash-strapped telecom operator Vodafone Idea, now known as Vi, is in talks with the State Bank of India (SBI) for fresh loans, Bloomberg reported.

Citing sources aware of the development, the report stated that India’s largest lender has asked the telecom company to prepare a turnaround strategy and present detailed plans on Vi's financial viability including equity infusion, cash conservation plans and revenue and profitability outlook.

The debt-laden telecom company is preparing the information, however, there is no assurance yet that it will be able to secure loans from the bank, according to the report.

Vi has total Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues worth Rs 58,254 crore as assessed by the Department of Telecom. Its Rs 1.9 lakh crore debt pile includes spectrum obligations amounting to Rs 94,200 crore. Analysts estimate around Rs 2,000 crore of finance charges to be added to Vodafone Idea’s annual interest payments.

Fresh loans from SBI will act as a vote of confidence for other lenders as well.

Close

India, the world's second-largest telecom market and the biggest consumer of data, has three private players -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vi -- besides the state-owned operators BSNL/MTNL.

Amid an existential crisis faced by Vi, the government recently approved a blockbuster relief package for the sector that includes a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid, and 100 percent foreign investment through the automatic route.

Vi on October 20 announced that its board has opted for the four-year moratorium to clear AGR dues. The company will clear the dues, spectrum payment over four years starting October 2021 and ending September 2025.

The measures, aimed at providing relief to companies such as Vi that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues, also include the scrapping of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for airwaves acquired in future spectrum auctions.
first published: Nov 12, 2021 02:35 pm

