Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea extends pact with TCS for 5 years

VIL CIO Hitesh TK said the partnership's focus is on bringing value addition through automation and digital experience, thereby fuelling sustained business growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vodafone Idea Ltd has extended its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for an additional five years, the country's largest IT services firm said on October 17.

"TCS and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) have extended their decade-long strategic partnership for a further five years. VIL is adopting the latest technologies for customer experience enhancement, as it undertakes the world's largest network integration in India," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

TCS has been VIL's technology partner in this journey, managing all of its customer-facing applications, it added.

However, the statement did not disclose any financial details.

"In the next leg of this partnership, TCS will leverage its deep contextual knowledge of Vodafone Idea's business...Additionally, TCS will work on bringing integration synergies in Vodafone's and Idea's systems to strengthen operational effectiveness and enable faster revenue realisation," it said.

"Our Business 4.0 framework will help VIL leverage the power of digital technologies to strengthen their customer base, and streamline their operations to support continuous innovation," TCS India Country Head Ujjwal Mathur said.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #TCS #Vodafone ldea

