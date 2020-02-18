App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea Chairman K.M. Birla meets Telecom Secy amid AGR issues

Vodafone Idea paid Rs 2,500 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) on February 17 and promised to pay another Rs 1,000 crore before the end of the week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid talks of the government encashing its bank guarantee over default in payment of dues, Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 18 as he looked for options to keep the company afloat. After the meeting, Birla said, "cannot say anything at the moment."

Vodafone Idea paid Rs 2,500 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) on February 17 and promised to pay another Rs 1,000 crore before the end of the week.

But the amount paid for now is less than 5 percent of the dues that the DoT estimates the company owes to the government following a Supreme Court ruling that asked for including non-telecom revenues of telcos in computing statutory payments such as license fee and spectrum charges.

Close

The Supreme Court on February 17 refused to stop DoT from taking any coercive steps for recovery of dues from Vodafone Idea.

related news

In December, Birla had said Vodafone Idea may have to shut if there is no relief on the statutory dues. "If we are not getting anything, then I think it is the end of the story for Vodafone Idea," he had said. "It does not make sense to put good money after bad. We will shut shop."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #AGR #Department of Telecom #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.