172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|vodafone-idea-board-meeting-telco-likely-to-finalise-fundraising-plans-5796311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Discover how ETFs can enhance your portfolio at the Making ETFs More Mutual webinar today at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea board meeting: Telco likely to finalise fundraising plans

Vodafone Idea on September 2 said it will consider raising capital through issue of equity shares or other instruments or securities.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The board of Vodafone Idea will meet on September 4 to discuss and possibly finalise fund raising proposals, shortly after the Supreme Court verdict in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case.

On September 1, the apex court allowed telecom players a 10-year timeline to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The apex court also asked the companies to make an upfront payment of 10 percent of the outstanding amount by March 31, 2021.

Here's what to expect from the board meeting

Close

Media reports suggest that Vodafone Idea, which is struggling to keep its business alive in India, is planning to raise $1-1.5 billion.

related news

The board will evaluate options to raise funds through public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutional placement (QIP), the company said in a statement on September 2.

Vodafone Idea said it will consider raising capital through issue of equity shares or other instruments or securities.

"In the first leg, the telco is looking to raise funds through equity. It will later raise money through the debt route and tap bond markets," a source told The Economic Times.

"The board meeting is likely to be more procedural… An enabling resolution would be taken," the source added.

Vodafone Idea has already paid a part of its AGR dues and has Rs 50,399 crore pending, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on July 20.

Vodafone Idea on September 3 denied reports of investment proposals from US telecom major Verizon and e-commerce giant Amazon.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 09:17 am

tags #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.