you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea asks customers not to bother about IUC after Jio levies fee

Vodafone Idea said its prepaid and postpaid subscription plans do not have different pricing for calls made to other networks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vodafone Idea says its customers don't have to bother about Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) as it does "not want to burden customers with the task of identifying whether the call they are making is on-net or off-net, every time they decide to make a call."

It added that its prepaid and postpaid subscription plans do not have different pricing for calls made to other networks.

The company statement to News18 comes after Reliance Jio's decision to charge customers six paise per minute for calls to other network providers.

"The announcement by one of the telecom service providers on October 9 to charge for calls made to other service providers to cover the termination charge of IUC is not only an action of undue haste but it also does not bring out the fact that interconnect is a settlement between operators and not a consumer pricing matter. In our view, its TRAI's call for a consultation on IUC keeping in mind the continuing asymmetry in traffic and in line with its earlier stated position on the matter," the telecom operator said in the statement.

“This announcement comes closely to the action taken recently to potentially hurt revenues of other operators with its recent unilateral action of reducing ringing time,” Vodafone Idea added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 03:36 pm

