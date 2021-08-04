MARKET NEWS

Vodafone CEO rules out fresh equity infusion into Vodafone Idea

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has written to the government that he is ready to hand over the company's stake in Vodafone Idea to a government entity.

August 04, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
Vodafone Idea owes more than Rs 50,000 crore as outstanding AGR dues, according to the calculation by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). (Image-shutterstock)

Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said the telecom major will not be infusing fresh equity into debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Read made the comments during a conference call with investors on July 23, Business Standard has reported.

"We as a group try to provide them as much practical support as we can, but I want to make it very clear, we are not putting any additional equity into India," he said, as quoted by the publication.

As of the end of the fiscal year 2020-21, Vodafone Idea has a debt of Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

On August 3, CNBC-TV18 reported that Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has written to the government that he is ready to hand over the company's stake in Vodafone Idea to a government entity.

Read happened to make the statement on the same day that the Supreme Court rejected Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices' application seeking re-computation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)–related dues.

Vodafone Idea owes more than Rs 50,000 crore as outstanding AGR dues, according to the calculation by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

In September 2020, the top court has given telecom companies 10 years to clear the pending AGR dues in installments.
Tags: #Vodafone #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Aug 4, 2021 11:00 am

