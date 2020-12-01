PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone arbitration award discussed with PM Modi, Centre may challenge the decision: Report

The government has until the end of December to make a decision to challenge Hague-based PCA's arbitration award to Vodafone.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Twitter/@BJP4India
Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

The arbitration award given to UK-based telecom major Vodafone by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) was recently discussed at a high-level meeting of the government where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present.

There is a dominant view within the Indian government that the award in the Vodafone tax case should be challenged at the Singapore-based appellate tribunal, The Economic Times reported.

The government has until the end of December to make a decision to challenge Hague-based PCA's arbitration award. The administration might finalise the plan at the next meeting which would be held soon, the report said.

Also read: India has time till Dec-end to appeal against Vodafone arbitration award

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The government will make the final decision after assessing all pros and cons, including the legal ramifications and impact on investment sentiment, The Economic Times reported.

Vodafone had in September 2020 won the arbitration case against the income tax (IT) department's retrospective tax demand of Rs 22,100 crore .

The arbitration award was given under the India-Netherlands Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement (BIPA).

Solicitor General for India Tushar Mehta has suggested that the Centre challenge the PCA's decision.

Some experts told The Economic Times that not challenging the award will send a positive message to overseas investors.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #Busienss #India #Narendra Modi

