you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone adds new Rs 499 prepaid plan to its list, available in Mumbai and Delhi circles

It comes with an unlimited talktime and 1.5 GB data usage per day along with free Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for people who avail the plan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vodafone users have another option added to the list of existing prepaid recharge packs. The latest offering by the telco is its newly launched Rs 499 plan with a validity of 70 days which is available in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

It comes with an unlimited talktime and 1.5 GB data usage per day along with free Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for people who avail the plan.

This plan is a somewhat modified version of the existing Rs 555 plan offered by Vodafone which comes with the same offerings albeit for a period of 77 days. The validity of the existing Rs 555 plans has been reduced from 77 to 70 days only in select circles like Haryana.

Both the Rs 499 and Rs 555 prepaid recharge plans also offer 100 SMS per day.

Earlier in January, the telecom player expanded its range of prepaid plans with two new introductions, one of which was the Rs 555 plan. The prepaid recharge offers came a little over a month after its tariffs for prepaid services were revised.

Towards the end of 2019, leading telcos in India -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- made several changes to their prepaid plans, adding to their lists long-term annual plans that offer unlimited data and calling along with some additional services.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #Business #India #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

