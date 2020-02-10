Vodafone adds new Rs 499 prepaid plan to its list, available in Mumbai and Delhi circles

Vodafone users have another option added to the list of existing prepaid recharge packs. The latest offering by the telco is its newly launched Rs 499 plan with a validity of 70 days which is available in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

It comes with an unlimited talktime and 1.5 GB data usage per day along with free Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription for people who avail the plan.

This plan is a somewhat modified version of the existing Rs 555 plan offered by Vodafone which comes with the same offerings albeit for a period of 77 days. The validity of the existing Rs 555 plans has been reduced from 77 to 70 days only in select circles like Haryana.

Both the Rs 499 and Rs 555 prepaid recharge plans also offer 100 SMS per day.

Earlier in January, the telecom player expanded its range of prepaid plans with two new introductions, one of which was the Rs 555 plan. The prepaid recharge offers came a little over a month after its tariffs for prepaid services were revised.