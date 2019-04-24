App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voda Idea rights issue receives bids for 1109 crore shares: NSE data

The country's largest telecom operator through the rights issue, which ran between April 10 and April 24, offered 2,000 crore new shares at Rs 12.50 apiece.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vodafone Idea's rights issue entailing 2,000 crore shares received bids for 1,109 crore shares, according to data available on the NSE on Wednesday.

The country's largest telecom operator through the rights issue, which ran between April 10 and April 24, offered 2,000 crore new shares at Rs 12.50 apiece.

As per the data, the rights issue had received bids for 11,09,28,57,339 shares at 2000 hours and showed the status as "active". When contacted, the company remained tight-lipped about the final numbers saying it is bound by applicable compliance norms and guidelines.

To a separate query, the company said its interactions with investors suggest there is a "strong demand for the rights issue".

related news

"Axiata's renunciation has been fully taken up with a strong demand. Hence, we have good reason to believe that the issue will be fully subscribed," Vodafone Idea said in an e-mail response.

The company added that it expects allotment to be made on or around May 6, 2019, as mentioned in the offer document.

Data on the BSE showed that 492 crore bids were received as on 2000 hours.

The company had earlier said its rights issue entitlement worth about Rs 2,000 crore renounced by Malaysia-based Axiata Group was fully subscribed on strong demand. Promoter shareholders -- Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group -- have reiterated to the board that they intend to contribute up to Rs 11,000 crore and up to Rs 7,250 crore, respectively, amounting to a total of Rs 18,250 crore, as part of the Rs 25,000-crore rights issue.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 10:08 pm

tags #Business #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Chris Gayle, ...

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan: I always want to bite Taimur's bum, kiss him and ...

KXIP vs RCB: Hardus Viljoen drops Virat Kohli's catch but KL Rahul dro ...

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell In, Pollard Out as West Indies Announce S ...

Oppn Leaders Slam Imran Khan for His 'Shameful' Remarks Against Bilawa ...

WATCH | We Know What Our Team is Capable of: Brathwaite

BCCI Ombudsman Sends Notice to Tendulkar & Laxman for 'Conflict of Int ...

Boeing Puts Cost of 737 MAX Crisis at USD 1 Billion

Will Chop Off Hands of Those Who Raise Fingers at BJP Leaders, Warns B ...

IPL 2019 | KKR Still Have a Healthy Dressing Room: Brathwaite

Coach and Captain Will Decide on the Number 4 Spot: Dhawan

'Modi-Mamata's Friendly Relationship Now Proved': Congress on PM's Rev ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Customer complaints to banking ombudsman rose 25% to 1.63 lakh in FY18

Oil hovers around 6-month high as US stocks rise

Wall Street dips after mixed earnings

Gold steady near 4-month low, pressured by strong dollar

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Doubts remain over Islamic State's involvement, but ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.