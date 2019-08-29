Vocational jobs could help weather job crunch, say industrialists

Amid reports of job losses in the auto and the FMCG sectors, a boost to vocational training in areas such as healthcare could be exactly what people might need when the country is going through a slowdown, say industrialists.

A senior industry executive pointed out that most of the jobs that were done by B.Sc or B.Com graduates such as invoice processing and payroll processing are now automated. “Everywhere they are cutting jobs because of automation. All the invoice processing, payrolls are done by bots,” the executive said.

L Ravichandran, COO, Tech Mahindra, pointed out that, “More and more jobs are coming to the vocational sector. But they are not truly considered white-collar.”

speaking at a tech conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Bengaluru, he also said that in the gig economy, the demand for people who can do on-demand jobs are at an all-time high. The number of Uber/Ola one takes to work and demand these online food aggregators can be seen as a case in point.

It is not just that though. New startups have cropped up in the health technology space, which would need lab technicians and semi-trained personnel for at-home services. Ravindran said, “If you look at healthcare, there are lot of elderly parents who are alone at home. We need semi-nurses who can take care of them such as ensuring that they take medicine. There is 100 percent employment in this space.”

The pay gap is reducing as well. What used to be an 80 percent difference between a white-collar and a vocational job is now 10-20 percent at a junior level. But unlike white collar jobs, vocational jobs cannot be easily replaced by bots.

Despite all this, a carpenter or a nurse is not treated a same as the B.Sc graduate even though they are earning the same at entry level. “What we need is a mindset change about vocational jobs,” he added.

Other industry people too agreed that investment in vocational training is important in the gig economy and bringing majority of informal workers into the formal workforce. According to reports, more than 90 percent of the workforce is still informal.

In an earlier interaction with Moneycontrol, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys, said, “We have still not been able to shift people from the informal sector to the formal sector, especially from agriculture, which accounts for 40 percent of the total workforce. So that is a big challenge.”