VMart Retail plans to take stores count to 275 this fiscal

Fashion retailer VMart Retail on October 23 said it has launched its 250th store here and is planning to take the total count to 275 in the current financial year.

The retailer also said it will invest Rs 115 crore in expanding its operations in the country.

"After this, the number of VMart stores of the company will be 275," its Chairman and MD Lalit Agarwal told reporters.

The company has opened a total of 15 stores in Uttar Pradesh, NCR, Jammu Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh this October.

"There is no recession as such. I believe that we cannot have a slowdown because we already have a parallel economy. There are many opportunities here. Apart from this, we have a large work force or young population that some earns and spend, and keep the economy moving. So, the scope of recession is less," Agarwal said.