MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

VLCC Health Care raises Rs 37 crore from foreign entity

As many as 6,27,804 equity shares have been issued for around Rs 37 crore to Bahamas-based Zall Holdings Ltd.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

VLCC Health Care Ltd, which is set to come out with an initial share sale, has raised nearly Rs 37 crore by selling shares to a foreign entity. As many as 6,27,804 equity shares have been issued for around Rs 37 crore to Bahamas-based Zall Holdings Ltd, according to a filing made by the company to the corporate affairs ministry.

A leading homegrown beauty and wellness company, VLCC will utilise the funds towards working capital requirement and for expanding its business as well as that of its subsidiaries. The allotment was approved by the company's shareholders during their meeting on September 27, as per the filing.

ALSO READ: VLCC Health Care files draft papers for IPO again; OIH Mauritius, Leon International to exit

In August, the company filed the draft papers with markets watchdog Sebi for raising funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO will comprise fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 89.22 lakh equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

The OFS comprises sale of up to 18.83 lakh equity shares by promoter Mukesh Luthra, up to 18.97 lakh equity shares by OIH Mauritius Ltd and 52.42 lakh equity shares by Leon International. Funds raised through the fresh issuance of shares will be used for setting up VLCC Wellness Clinics in India as well as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and VLCC Institutes in India.

Close

Related stories

In addition, the proceeds would be utilised for refurbishment of certain existing VLCC Wellness Clinics in India and GCC region, brand development, investment in digital and information technology infrastructure and payment of debt.
PTI
Tags: #IPO #VLCC Health Care #Zall Holdings Ltd
first published: Oct 17, 2021 06:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.