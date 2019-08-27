App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vivo to pump in Rs 7,500 crore to set up factories, aims to create 40K jobs in 10 years

Previously, the company had announced an investment plan of Rs 4,000 crore in to ramp up manufacturing of its smartphones in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on August 27 said it plans to invest an additional Rs 3,500 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity, taking its total planned outlay in India to Rs 7,500 crore over the next few years.

Previously, the company had announced an investment plan of Rs 4,000 crore in to ramp up manufacturing of its smartphones in India.

"We have been committed to the 'Make in India' right from the beginning and have been manufacturing here for some time. We have seen strong growth in our business in India. We are now looking at investing Rs 7,500 crore, up from Rs 4,000 crore that we had previously announced," Vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya told PTI.

Close

He, however, declined to comment on the time period over which this investment would be made.

related news

Marya explained that the scaling up of manufacturing would depend on the growth and demand in the market.

"The expansion of our manufacturing capacity will be done in phases. The first phase will be ready next month that will take our current capacity of 25 million units annually to 33.4 million, and create about 2,700 new job opportunities," he said.

Vivo, which is among the top five smartphone companies in India, has already invested Rs 400 crore in manufacturing in India. Its facilities are located in Greater Noida.

"Vivo will contribute not only in form of economic growth and technology, but also towards skilled labour and jobs for the vast talent pool of the nation. Overall, our aim is to create about 40,000 job opportunities over next 10 years," he said.

In December last year, Vivo had said it acquired 169-acre land in the Yamuna Expressway region on the outskirts of the national capital and will invest Rs 4,000 crore over a period of four years.

India is one of the world's largest smartphone markets and growing steadily. Smartphone shipments in India stood at 36.9 million units in April-June 2019 quarter, registering an year-on-year growth of 9.9 per cent, according to research firm IDC.

Xiaomi led the smartphone tally with 28.3 percent share of the shipment (10.4 million units), followed by Samsung 25.3 percent(9.3 million units), Vivo 15.1 percent(5.6 million units), Oppo 9.7 percent(3.6 million units) and Realme 7.7 percent(2.8 million units) in the said quarter.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Business #India #Technology #Vivo

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.