App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vivo to invest Rs 4,000 crore in India, aims to manufacture 5 crore handsets per year

The company also introduced its new 'S Series' phone Vivo S1 in Rajasthan with price starting from Rs 17,999.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese handset maker Vivo will invest over Rs 4,000 crore in India in the coming years, a company official said.

The company has so far invested Rs 400 crore in the country. The existing manufacturing plant at Noida is operating at full capacity to produce 2.5 crore mobile phones every year.

In view of the increasing demand, the company will invest Rs 4,000 crore in the coming times and set up a new factory in Greater Noida to meet the demand, Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India told reporters at a press conference.

Close

He said the company will invest the amount in a phased manner. The company's manufacturing capacity will increase to 5 crore mobile phones per year after the new factory becomes operational.

related news

Vivo has a market share of 21.2 percent in the Indian mobile handset market and is the second-largest mobile brand in the offline market in the country, Marya added.

He said the company does not plan to stop sale any of its existing series of mobile phones and added that it is working on two new handsets for the Indian market.

The company also introduced its new 'S Series' phone Vivo S1 in Rajasthan with price starting from Rs 17,999.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Business #India #Technology #Vivo

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.