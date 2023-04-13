 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
vivo to invest Rs 1,100 crore to ramp up manufacturing capacity in Greater Noida

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

vivo India also said it is "on track" to export more than one million 'Made in India' smartphones in 2023, having sent its first 'made in India' smartphone shipment to Thailand and Saudi Arabia during 2022.

Smartphone maker vivo on Thursday said it will invest Rs 1,100 crore more by the end of 2023 to scale up its manufacturing capacity in the country, and that production in its upcoming unit at Greater Noida is expected to commence by early 2024.

As part of its Rs 7,500-crore proposed investment plan it had outlined, vivo is on its way to complete the first phase investment of Rs 3,500 crore by the end of 2023.

"vivo India has already invested Rs 2,400 crore, and a further Rs 1,100 crore is expected to be invested by the end of 2023 to increase its manufacturing capacity and support the government's vision of making India a global export hub," the company said in a release.