    Live: Live: Why Investors Are Cautious On Pharma Sector
    Vivo plans to increase exclusive stores to more than 650 in India this year

    The company at present has over 600 exclusive stores and more than 20 experience centres in the country.

    PTI
    September 07, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
    Smartphone maker Vivo India said that it plans to increase exclusive store in India to over 650 by end of this year.

    "The mainline retail channel has always been an essential part of our go-to-market strategy and we would continue to invest in this channel. By the end of this year, we aim to take the total number of Vivo exclusive stores to more than 650 in the country," Vivo India Brand Strategy Head Yogendra Sriramula said in a statement.

    Vivo has opened its first experience centre in Gurgaon which was inaugurated by Haryana's home minister Anil Vij, the company said.

    It is the first Vivo flagship store in the Delhi-NCR to combine product experience, sales and a service centre. "With the launch of this experiential centre, we aim to offer distinct customer experience in the retail space. Customer will be able to experience complete range of Vivo products and accessories," Sriramula said.
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 07:30 am
