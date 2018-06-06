Vivo NEX images leaked ahead of launch; device may sport bezel-less design, Snapdragon 845 SoC

Images and specifications of Vivo NEX have been reportedly leaked ahead of its launch on June 12. The company could also launch the Vivo NEX S, a more affordable version, mysmartprice reported.

Vivo NEX or the consumer version of concept phone Vivo Apex, is expected to be the first smartphone with a bezel-less all-display screen. Vivo’s concept phone Apex sent rumour mills into an overdrive since it was first unveiled at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

While most companies were busy brandishing phones with thin bezels as bezel-less phones or phones with a notch display, Vivo Apex launched the first phone with end-to-end display with no notch and the first in-display fingerprint sensor.

Although the company planned to never launch the phone commercially, it later announced that the phone will be launched on June 12 in China.

With fans speculating that the device could incorporate features of the concept phone revealed at MWC, the leaked images paint a different picture.

Specifications

According to reports, the Vivo NEX has a bezel-less display with vertical dual-cameras at the rear. There is no sign of a fingerprint sensor either at the back or front, which suggests that the phone would come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The NEX could incorporate a 6.59-inch FHD+ display and may come with an eight core Snapdragon 845 CPU, which will be supported by an 8GB RAM. The NEX S smartphone may come with a Snapdragon 710 CPU along with 6GB RAM.

NEX could feature a vertical dual camera setup with 12MP + 5MP sensors at the rear. In the front there is an 8MP camera which is speculated to retract into the phone when not in use. The camera will have features such as phase-detection autofocus, bokeh mode, panorama, HDR, etc.

The phones will have connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0, GPS, OTG support among others. The device will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Price and Availability

The Vivo NEX is likely to be priced at 6,998 yuan (approximately Rs 73,000), while the NEX S could be priced at 4,998 yuan (about Rs 52,300). The company is expected to launch the models globally in the near future.