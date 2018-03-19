App
Mar 19, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vivo India ropes in Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

The company had recently ended its brand endorsement partnership with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese handset maker Vivo today said it has roped in actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for the Indian market.

Khan has been signed for Vivo's future brand and product communication initiatives of Vivo India, the company said in a statement.

He will soon be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around the upcoming products and will feature in a new television commercial, it added.

"We are thrilled about the possibilities that our partnership with one of the world's biggest superstars, Aamir Khan, will open up for Vivo in India," Vivo India Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Zeng said.

He added that the new association will enable the company to explore newer avenues to reach customers as it scripts its future growth strategy in India.

Khan said: "Vivo as a brand embodies the spirit of innovation and meaningful disruption. I am enthused to be a part of Vivo's transformative journey in India.

