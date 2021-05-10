Vivimed Labs gets DGHS nod to manufacture, market Favipiravir tablets in India

live bse live

Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Monday said it has received approval from the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to manufacture and market Favipiravir tablets in India, used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Vivimed Labs in receipt of Government of India (DGHS) approval to manufacture and market Favipiravir tablets in the strengths of 200 mg and 400 mg under Vivimed’s own brand name ‘Favulous’ across India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It is used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. Favipiravir is one of the leading oral anti-viral treatment approved in various countries for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

Ramesh Krishnamurthy, CEO of Vivimed Labs said, “With huge spike in COVID-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals.”

“We are launching Favulous at a competitive price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients thereby ensuring good health and reducing their financial burden. This is in line with Vivimed’s commitment to be at forefront in India’s fight against COVID-19.”

The company said it will work closely with the various governments and medical community to ensure availability of Favulous to patients across the country.