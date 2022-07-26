Vividhataa to launch third edition of its pan-India workplace inclusivity campaign on August 9

Vividhataa, a social entrepreneurship start-up, will be launching the third edition of its pan-India campaign -- India's Diversity Job Fair 2022 -- to promote inclusivity at mainstream workplaces in India. It is scheduled to be held on August 9 and 10 as a hybrid event.

The on-ground event at The Club, Mumbai, will be held over two days. The open to all DEI seminar/conference will be attended by corporate delegates -- CXOs, HRs, DE&I professionals, students, researchers, experts, DE&I advocates, and activists from all over India. Multiple panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive workshops such as a sign language workshop will be held at the event.

The two-day conference will include "initial sensitisation, orientation for everyone about the people with disabilities (PwD) community, different types of disabilities, and challenges they face at the workplace".

Panelists will include Colonel Vembu Shankar, a Shaurya Chakra Indian Army veteran, Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist, Gauri Gupta, a disability facilitator, Hitesh Ramchandani, a global keynote speaker, and Maya Awasthym a transgender activist, among others.

The campaign 'India's Diversity Job Fair 2022' will aim to spread awareness, highlight the challenges, and fuel conversations about the inclusion and representation of women, people with disabilities, LGBTQIA+, veterans, neurodiverse people, and marginalised and/or socio-economic minority groups at the workplace.

Through the initiative, Vividhataa will work toward "generating empathy and understanding in the minds of people, thereby making DEI a primary focus for every Indian organisation and Global MNC operating in different parts of India", the company said in a release.

Speaking about the initiative, Ratnaprabha Sable, Founder and MD, Vividhataa, said: “It is important to ask questions, it is important to educate the ignorant, it is important to keep making efforts to ensure that the people from disadvantaged, oppressed, and underrepresented backgrounds can represent themselves at the workplace and bring their authentic selves to work without the fear of being discriminated against."

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and all on-ground job fairs had to be canceled due to the lockdown, Vividhataa stepped in to create alternatives for minority candidates by launching “India’s 1st Virtual Diversity Job Fair 2020 – By Vividhataa”.

The second edition of the campaign was launched in August 2021 and at both events, panel discussions and sensitisation sessions were held to raise awareness around the inclusion and representation of various marginalised communities in India.