Viviana Mall CEO eyes Tier II, III cities for expansion, expects double-digit growth in FY20

Shopping centres or malls in India have seen a massive transformation from being just mere shopping destinations to entertainment zones, Manoj K Agarwal, CEO, Viviana Mall, said.

His views mirror the conclusions made by property consultant ANAROCK in a report that food and beverages, along with entertainment, now constitute 40 percent of a mall's space as against 15-17 percent until a few years ago.

In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Agarwal said footfalls in Viviana Mall are expected to rise and register double-digit growth in FY20. In FY19 too it had witnessed double-digit growth.

Agarwal expects the flat 50 percent sale in July to help boost footfalls. “To add to it, the World Cup season is on, and a majority of our F&B outlets have unique offerings for cricket fans. These will have a significant and positive impact as far as the footfalls are concerned,” Agarwal said.

Viviana Mall, a part of Sheth Corp and well known as a ‘Destination Mall’, was built in 2013 in Thane, Mumbai. The mall is spread across one million square feet, with 225 brands across categories and over 50 options including quick service restaurants.

Agarwal believes that the mall concept has started evolving and is now being customised for the Indian market, based on customer needs and requirements. "The average size of majority of upcoming or newly built malls in metros and Tier I cities have increased to a built-up area of around 1 million sq ft.” Agarwal said.

He said malls have taken notice of the fact that consumers look forward to experiences which go beyond just shopping. “This has resulted in the emergence of F&B (food & beverage) options and FEC (family entertainment centres) sectors within malls, combined with unique and themed décor, beautiful landscaping and various photo opportunity elements, thus enabling individual and wholesome experiences for the consumer,” Agarwal said.

Viviana Mall has over 26,000 sq ft dedicated to Fun City offering gaming and entertainment options for infants, teenagers, older teens as well as opportunities for people in the higher age brackets.

With 14 screens, the mall houses multiplex offering cinema experience in 4DX, IMAX, Dolby ATMOS and an exclusive four screen all recliner VIP section.

Online versus offline

The Indian retail story has metamorphosed significantly over the last few years. Agarwal believes that in a diverse and large market such as India, the emergence of one format often does not hamper the existence of the other and finds its course towards co-existence.

Agarwal said there are certain specific things which no one can take away from a brick and mortar set-up. “Touch and feel of a product is important. It's only after trying the shoes at a store that one is able to arrive at a purchase decision. Likewise, when buying clothes, the look, fit and feel of the fabric and the fall of the apparel also plays a vital role. This experience a consumer can get only at a store,” Agarwal explained.

“Traditional retail is back in the reckoning, creating an environment in which both business formats have settled down with each other. So, innovations in the field of technology are aiding a retailer in providing app-based services which are more customer-centric,” he said.

As most retailers also have their own e-portal, they are devoting a lot of their focus and time on balancing sales, available offers and pricing mix for maximising sales and customer acquisitions across their various sales formats: e-portals, other e-commerce portals and physical stores, Agarwal explained.

If at all a design or colour is part of the inventory and out of stock in the store, via the app, one can check its availability at other stores and get it delivered at the customer's doorstep.

The advent of virtual showrooms and their increasing adoption is aiding customers in making a purchase decision, thereby reducing the long queues at the trial rooms a miss.

Expansion plans

Sheth Corp, which has only a mall in Mumbai, is now planning to expand its portfolio after almost seven years of opening its first mall.

“We are looking to expand our portfolio and are considering metros along with Tier II and Tier III cities. We are looking forward to finding the right mix and take things ahead,” Agarwal said.

He said a million sq ft mall will be useful in metros and Tier I towns and a sub-million sq ft mall will best suit Tier II and Tier III cities, which usually have a smaller population, retail appetite and market potential.

When asked on which model they would prefer for building a mall whether owned or leased land, Agarwal said the former is preferable. However, leased land for a suitably lengthy duration also works well.

On the question of the revenue outlook, Agarwal said, “At Viviana Mall, a healthy and steady growth has been a continuous occurrence over the years. FY19 was one of the best years with regards to the trading numbers, footfalls, revenue and profits achieved. “We foresee a similar trend in the current fiscal and would like to further improve on the most impressive results recorded last year,” he stated.