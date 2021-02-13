MARKET NEWS

Vivendi plans to distribute 60% of UMG capital to shareholders, list it by year-end

The plan to list Universal represents part of a process launched by Vivendi's top shareholder French billionaire Vincent Bollore to cash in on the music industry's revival.

Reuters
February 13, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Vivendi said on Saturday it planned to distribute 60% of Universal Music's capital to investors, subject to shareholder approval, and aimed to list its most-prized asset, home to singers such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, by the end of the year.

Neil Young becomes latest artist to sell stake in his songs

"Vivendi's leading institutional shareholders have been pressing for a number of years for a split or the distribution of Universal Music Group (UMG) to reduce Vivendi's conglomerate discount," Vivendi said in a statement.

The French conglomerate said the distribution would take the form of a special dividend.

UMG, a holding company currently being incorporated in the Netherlands, will apply for a listing on Euronext in Amsterdam.

The transaction has received a favorable response from the consortium led by China's tech group Tencent, which now controls 20% of UMG, having bought the stake in two successive waves that valued UMG at 30 billion euros ($36.35 billion), Vivendi said.

Vivendi said it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 29 to modify the company's by-laws and make the distribution possible.

In addition, Vivendi will propose to distribute a 0.60 euros per share dividend for its 2020 fiscal year at a shareholders meeting scheduled for June 22.
TAGS: #Business #Lady Gaga #Taylor Swift #Universal Music #Universal Music Group #Vivendi
first published: Feb 13, 2021 07:33 pm

