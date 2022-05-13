English
    Power Ministry additional secy Vivek Kumar Dewangan appointed CMD of REC

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    Vivek Kumar Dewangan (Image: Twitter/ Vivek Kumar Dewangan )

    The Government of India on May 13 appointed Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Additional Secretary in the Union Power Ministry, as the chairman and managing director of power sector lender REC Ltd, formerly known as Rural Electrification Corporation.

    Vivek Kumar Dewangen is a 1993 batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre. He had earlier served as the Joint Secretary in the Power Ministry.

    REC Limited is a public infrastructure finance company in the power sector; it is a PSU that finances and promotes power projects across India.

    Notably, on May 11, the CMD of PFC was given additional responsibility as the CMD of REC. Now, the government has announced the replacement.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 13, 2022 06:22 pm
