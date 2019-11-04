Vistra ITCL sells over 6.2cr shares of CG Power for Rs 87.45cr

In a separate transaction on the bourse, Vistra ITCL India Ltd sold over 6.2 crore shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd at Rs 13.97 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 87.45 crore.

According to the shareholding data of the September quarter, Vistra is a public shareholder of CG Power and held 10.89 percent stake or over 6.82 crore shares in the firm.

After the transaction, Vistra is left with a little over 56 lakh shares of the private lender.

The shares sold by Vistra were picked up by L&T Finance Ltd at the same price, the bulk deal data showed.