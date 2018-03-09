App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 09, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara to start international flights from second half of 2018

The full service carrier, which currently has 19 planes, would be getting the 20th aircraft this month, according to its CEO Leslie Thng.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vistara plans to start international services in the second half of this year with a fleet of 22 aircraft and the first overseas flight will be to South East Asia, a top airline official said today.

The full service carrier, which currently has 19 planes, would be getting the 20th aircraft this month, according to its CEO Leslie Thng.

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, the airline is discussing plans for raising funds with its promoters.

"Right now, we have 19 aircraft. We are going to get 20th aircraft by this month. Then we have leased another two A320 Neos, which will be delivered in May and June. So all together, we will have 22 aircraft when we go international," Leslie Thng told reporters here.

related news

Speaking on the sidelines of the 'Wings India 2018' event, he said the likely destinations for international operations would be regional having duration of 3-5 hours, adding that the first flight would be to South East Asia.

"Within 1-2 years of our international operations, we expect to start medium haul destinations. In my perspective, it (medium haul) is 5-9 hours. Of course, Vistara is interested to go long haul... So long haul India to USA is something which we are interested in but we will do it at the right time," the Vistara chief said.

He also emphasised that at this moment, the airline does not have a fixed time-line for flying long-haul flights.

While noting that Vistara does not have any intention to join any alliance at the moment, Leslie Thng said the airline is working on having bilateral relationship with other carriers.

"We are definitely working very hard get more codeshares," he added.

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #India #Vistara

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC