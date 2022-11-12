Vistara to start flights on Mumbai-Muscat route from December 12

Full-service airline Vistara will start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat starting from December 12.

"The airline will operate daily flights between the two cities using its A320 neo aircraft and will be the only airline to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to business and economy class," it said in a release on Saturday.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said the airline was excited to expand presence in the Middle East with the addition of Muscat as the fourth city in the region.

The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.