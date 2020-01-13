App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara to scrap business, premium class on some routes: Report

Vistara has reportedly asked for an all-economy configuration in 10 of the 50 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft it has ordered

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Full service airline Vistara will soon drop business and premium economy seating on routes with low demand for such tickets, Business Standard reported.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has requested an all-economy configuration in 10 of the 50 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft it has ordered, the report stated.

The airline will ply these aircraft between Tier B and Tier C cities, sources told the paper. These aircraft have 180 seats as against the usual 164.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

“The all-economy aircraft tends to be deployed on routes with weaker demand for front cabins or on seasonal leisure routes. We may have a few such aircraft in the future to serve these routes.” the paper quotes a Vistara spokesperson as saying.

Vistara will continue to be a full-service airline across all its flights, the spokesperson added.

Vistara will continue to provide meals on all flights, the report added.

Experts say the government’s route dispersal guidelines (RDG) have pushed Vistara to adopt a hybrid strategy, the report said. The norms mandate that airlines must ply a certain percentage of their flights on loss-making routes.

This is not the first time a full-service Indian airline has changed its strategy to cope with rising operational costs. Both Air India and Jet Airways, which are currently grounded, have experimented with the hybrid strategy.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 09:26 am

tags #Vistara

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.