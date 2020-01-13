Vistara to scrap business, premium class on some routes: Report

Full service airline Vistara will soon drop business and premium economy seating on routes with low demand for such tickets, Business Standard reported.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has requested an all-economy configuration in 10 of the 50 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft it has ordered, the report stated.

The airline will ply these aircraft between Tier B and Tier C cities, sources told the paper. These aircraft have 180 seats as against the usual 164.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“The all-economy aircraft tends to be deployed on routes with weaker demand for front cabins or on seasonal leisure routes. We may have a few such aircraft in the future to serve these routes.” the paper quotes a Vistara spokesperson as saying.

Vistara will continue to be a full-service airline across all its flights, the spokesperson added.

Vistara will continue to provide meals on all flights, the report added.

Experts say the government’s route dispersal guidelines (RDG) have pushed Vistara to adopt a hybrid strategy, the report said. The norms mandate that airlines must ply a certain percentage of their flights on loss-making routes.