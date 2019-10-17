App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara to order 26 CFM engines worth $2.4 bn

The airline is expecting the first of the 13 deliveries to come by the month-end, the airline said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Vistara has decided to place $2.4 billion worth of orders for 26 CFM-manufactured Leap-1A engines to power its 13 new Airbus A320 Neos, which also includes a maintenance contract.

The 13 A320 Neos are in addition to the 37 leased A320 family of Neos that the Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara had ordered from Airbus in July 2018, Vistara said Thursday.

Close

Of the 32 planes in the Vistara fleet, 10 are A320 Neo planes.

"We are extending our partnership with CFM International and select the Leap-1A engines for our new aircraft," said Leslie Thng, the chief executive said.

The New Delhi-based airline took delivery of the first Leap-1A-powered Airbus A320 Neo in May 2017 and currently operates 10 such leased planes.

Along with the engine order, the airline has also signed a long-term rate per flight hour agreement for maintenance of the 120 Leap-1A engines which will power its 60 Airbus planes in service or on order.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Business #Vistara

