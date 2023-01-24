 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vistara to have 70 planes in fleet by mid-2024: CEO Vinod Kannan

Jan 24, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

The airline, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, reported an operating profit for the first time since inception in the three months ended December 2022.

Full service carrier Vistara will continue to expand and expects to have a total of 70 planes by mid-2024, its chief Vinod Kannan said on Tuesday.

By the middle of next year, Kannan said it will have a total of 70 aircraft, including 7 Boeing 787s.

Out of the total 70 planes, there will also be 10 A321s and 53 A320 neos, the Vistara CEO said at a briefing.