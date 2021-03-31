English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vistara to extend gate-to-gate luggage delivery service to Hyderabad, Bengaluru

The airline started the pilot phase of this service in partnership with luggage transfer company CarterX on its Delhi-Mumbai flights from March 13, said its spokesperson in a statement.

PTI
March 31, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
Two years after AirAsia India took to the skies, Vistara began operating, from January 2015.

Two years after AirAsia India took to the skies, Vistara began operating, from January 2015.

Vistara is planning to extend its gate-to-gate luggage delivery service, under which check-in luggage is taken from passenger's home before the journey and delivered to their final residing place, to specific flights connecting Hyderabad as well as Bengaluru.

The airline started the pilot phase of this service in partnership with luggage transfer company CarterX on its Delhi-Mumbai flights from March 13, said its spokesperson in a statement.

"Basis customer feedback and several other observations, we plan to progressively introduce this service in other markets as well. Hyderabad and Bangalore are already in the pipeline for phase 2 of rolling out this service," the spokesperson added.

It has not been decided which flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru will have this service in phase 2.

Under this service, the luggage is collected from the customers'' doorstep, every piece of luggage is sanitized and packed in double-layered, tamper-proof packing materials, the spokesperson mentioned.

Close
"Every movement of the luggage is tracked and we ensure they are delivered to their final destination safely. Luggage pick-ups and deliveries are entirely contactless, the staff facilitating the transfer wear PPEs at all times, and the transport vehicles are duly sanitized," the spokesperson added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Gate-to-gate luggage #Vistara
first published: Mar 31, 2021 11:32 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.