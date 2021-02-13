MARKET NEWS

Vistara to launch non-stop flights to Male from March 3

Bookings for flights to the Maldives are progressively being opened up on all channels including mobile app as well as through travel agents.

Moneycontrol News
February 13, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST

Under the updated air travel bubble arrangement from March, Tata-SIA Airlines limited will start operations of special Mumbai to Male flights. The airline will fly the Airbus A320neo airplane thrice a week on this route.

Since March 23, 2020, scheduled international flights have been suspended in India due to the coronavirus pandemic and special flights have been operating since July 2020 under special bubble arrangements between India and 24 other countries.

Commenting on the launch of the new routes, Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Our new service to the Maldives will give travellers greater access to one of India’s most-preferred holiday destinations. We are delighted at the opportunity of taking India’s Best Airline to more places and offering the very best of air travel to people flying between India and the Maldives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene.”

Vistara's flights to the Maldives will operate on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Introductory round-trip prices are set at Rs 17,699, Rs 23,799 and Rs 46,999 for Economy, Premium Economy and Business respectively.
TAGS: #aviation #Business #Tourism #Travel #Vistara
first published: Feb 13, 2021 01:05 pm

