    Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route

    The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Vistara on Wednesday said it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week. The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on Tuesday, the airline's statement noted.

    The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries.
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:02 am
