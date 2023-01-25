English
    Vistara shelves plan to fly to US on 787 delivery delays

    Bloomberg
    January 25, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST
    Vistara Airlines

    Vistara Airlines

    Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s Indian venture has shelved plans to start direct flights to the US following disruptions in deliveries of Boeing Co.’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

    “We were discussing US at one stage,” Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said at a virtual press meet Tuesday. “We have had to put that on hold after the fact that 787s are going to be interspersed and not coming in at the same time.”

    Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Air, is expecting to induct its remaining four Dreamliners by March 2024, he said. While the first of those four jets will be delivered by April, Vistara is waiting for clarity from Boeing on the exact delivery timeline, Kannan said.