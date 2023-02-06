 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vistara receives Airbus A321LR plane from Germany

Feb 06, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

This is for the first time an Indian carrier will be operating this long-range variant of the A32-Neo plane.

Full-service airline Vistara on Monday said it has received the Airbus A321LR plane from Germany on February 4.

Jointly owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, Vistara is currently in the process of merging with Air India, which is also now owned by the Steel-to-salt conglomerate.

In 2018, the airline had placed an order for 50 A320Neo family planes, including A321LRs, to the European aircraft maker in Germany. This is for the first time an Indian carrier will be operating this long-range variant of the A32-Neo plane.

With an increased maximum take-off weight of 97 tonnes and the third auxiliary centre fuel tank, enabling the aircraft to cover longer range; the Airbus A321LR opens an array of possibilities for the airline as it focuses on expanding its international network, Vistara said in a statement.