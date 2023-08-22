Vistara posts net loss of Rs 1,393 crore for 2022-23 despite revenues doubling

The fall in the airline's net loss was mainly due to its topline or revenue from operations doubling in 2022-23 compared to Rs 11,784 crore in the previous financial year, the airline said.

Tata SIA Airlines Ltd or Vistara said that its net loss for the year 2022-23 came in at Rs 1,393 crore around 31.4 percent lower than the Rs 2,031 crore net loss reported in 2021-22, the airline said in a regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Despite the rise in topline, the airline's net worth fell to Rs 502 crore at the end of 2022-23 compared to Rs 1,250 crore at the end of 2021-22.

As part of the filling, Vistara said that the Indian aviation industry bounced back strongly in 2022-23 surpassing even pre-Covid levels.

"Domestic demand surged past pre-Covid levels to register more than 400,000 passengers every day consistently for the last six months," the airline said.

The combined loss of Tata Group airlines — Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara — stood at Rs 15,531.7 crore in financial 2022-23, the Tata Group had said in its annual report for 2022-23 earlier this month.

The net loss of all airlines under the Tata Group increased in 2022-23 from Rs 13,838 crore a year ago despite all the group airlines reporting a year-on-year revenue growth.

The collective loss figure was higher due to over Rs 5,000 crore provisioning by Air India on account of grounded planes and engines.

Air India Express was the group’s only profitable airline last fiscal.

According to Tata Sons' annual report 2022-23, Air India’s loss in the last fiscal was almost Rs 11,388 crore against a turnover of Rs 31,377.4 crore.

AIX Connect (earlier AirAsia India) lost Rs 2,750.4 crore on a turnover of Rs 4,310.4 crore and Air India Express saw a profit of Rs 116.8 crore on a turnover of Rs 5,668.7 crore.

“From the date of acquisition, till March 31, 2022, Air India contributed Rs 5,657.7 crore in revenue and Rs 397.2 crore to the loss before tax from continuing operations. The contributed revenue would have been Rs 22,542.12 crore and the loss before tax would have been Rs 9,626.2 crore had the acquisition date been the beginning of the annual reporting period for the year ended March 31, 2022,” the Tata Sons annual report said.