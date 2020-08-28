172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|vistara-operates-first-long-haul-flight-from-delhi-to-london-5767311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara operates first long-haul flight from Delhi to London

Vistara said it will fly thrice a week between Delhi and London from August 28 to October 24.

Moneycontrol News

Vistara on August 28 operated its first long-haul flight from Delhi to London. The airlines said it will fly thrice a week between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline in a statement said it will operate special, non-stop flights under the bilateral "transport bubble" from August 28 to October 24.

The first Delhi-London flight was operated with its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

"Though not regular scheduled flights, we are excited about starting operations to our first long-haul destination. This, in many ways, marks the beginning of a new phase of growth in the global skies for Vistara. This also gives us the opportunity to introduce India’s finest and only five-star airline to London," Vistara's Chief Executive Officer  Leslie Thng said.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, previously said it sought permission to operate flights to Paris and Frankfurt.

International flights are currently suspended in India, but some flights are being operated through "air bubbles" with seven countries and daily repatriation flights.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 02:00 pm

