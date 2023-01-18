 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vistara Mumbai flight returns to Singapore due to engine snag

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

A Vistara flight from Singapore to Mumbai on Wednesday returned to the Changi Airport here after a technical snag was detected in one of the engines of the Airbus A321 aircraft, an airline official said.

"As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the aircraft safely at Changi Airport," The Straits Times newspaper quoted a Vistara spokesman as saying.

He said a technical snag was detected in one of the engines of the aircraft shortly after take-off from here, the spokesman said, adding that the airline was working with partner airlines to offer alternative flight options to the affected passengers.

According to the Flightradar website, flight UK106 departed Singapore at about 11 am (local time).

It was then seen circling over Malaysia before returning to the airport.

Most of the passengers have been transferred to other flights scheduled to take off on the same day, the Singapore daily cited the spokesman as saying.