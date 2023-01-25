Vistara marks 8th anniversary with a special flight

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, celebrated its eighth anniversary this year by collaborating with FlightRadar24. On January 9, 2023, it also launched a special, invite-only charter flight named UK08 consisting of aviation enthusiasts, paid influencers, senior management, and select employees.

To mark the occasion, the airline drew the number 8 over the Arabian Sea. On the special flight, the announcement of the activity was kept a secret and was revealed by the pilot on board, the airline said in a statement.

The guests were pampered from start to finish as they flew aboard the coveted A321neo aircraft to and over Thiruvananthapuram. They were handed a special boarding pass, branded memorabilia and were pampered with delicious inflight meals complemented by Starbucks coffee.

Guests tracked the flight on Vistara World – the inflight entertainment system – while viewers on ground were tracking it on FlightRadar24. That made it the most tracked flight in the world, according to the airline.

The immense social media buzz created by this activity was a testament to its success and increased the positive sentiment for the brand by seven times, the airline said. UK08 will always be #AFlightToRemember, it said.

Moneycontrol News