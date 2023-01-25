Vistara marks 8th anniversary with a special flight

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, celebrated its eighth anniversary this year by collaborating with FlightRadar24. On January 9, 2023, it also launched a special, invite-only charter flight named UK08 consisting of aviation enthusiasts, paid influencers, senior management, and select employees.
To mark the occasion, the airline drew the number 8 over the Arabian Sea. On the special flight, the announcement of the activity was kept a secret and was revealed by the pilot on board, the airline said in a statement.
The guests were pampered from start to finish as they flew aboard the coveted A321neo aircraft to and over Thiruvananthapuram. They were handed a special boarding pass, branded memorabilia and were pampered with delicious inflight meals complemented by Starbucks coffee.
Guests tracked the flight on Vistara World – the inflight entertainment system – while viewers on ground were tracking it on FlightRadar24. That made it the most tracked flight in the world, according to the airline.